Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 458,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 117,741 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 100,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,350,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.