Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $93.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

