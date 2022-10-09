Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 7.1% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VYM opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.