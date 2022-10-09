Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Reduced by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MGC traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. 71,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,317. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42.

