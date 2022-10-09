Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 71,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

