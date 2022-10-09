Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

