Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $110,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.70. 510,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

