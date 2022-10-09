Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. 241,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,120. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

