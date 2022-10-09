Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1,206.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 374,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $51.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.