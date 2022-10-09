Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) is MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1,206.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 374,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.