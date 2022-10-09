Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

