Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $0.65 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 154.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

