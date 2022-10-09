Verso (VSO) Market Cap Tops $314,990.75

Verso (VSO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $314,990.75 and approximately $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Verso was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verso is verso.finance. The Reddit community for Verso is https://reddit.com/r/VersoFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verso is a decentralized financial product distribution platform connecting financial institutions with crypto and fiat audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

