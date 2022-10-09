Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,493. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

