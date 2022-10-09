Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 338,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.01. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -11.81%.

TransAlta Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

