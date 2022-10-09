Versor Investments LP Invests $2.68 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.68. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

