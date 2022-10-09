Versor Investments LP Purchases 32,793 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 323.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 1,204,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,489. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.