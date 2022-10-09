Versor Investments LP Purchases 730,561 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11,215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 730,561 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 3.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.17% of VMware worth $84,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 2.0 %

VMW traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. 513,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.