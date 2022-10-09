Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

VERV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $56.18.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,000 shares of company stock worth $11,127,040 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after buying an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

