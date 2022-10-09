VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16,654.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,711 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of VMware worth $72,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VMware by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. 513,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

