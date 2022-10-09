Walter Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges ($WINU)

Walter Inu ($WINU) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Walter Inu has traded 185.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walter Inu has a market cap of $78,979.42 and approximately $281,764.00 worth of Walter Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walter Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Walter Inu Profile

Walter Inu launched on December 20th, 2021. Walter Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,065,761,901 tokens. Walter Inu’s official Twitter account is @walterinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Walter Inu is https://reddit.com/r/walterinutoken/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Walter Inu’s official website is www.walterinu.io. The official message board for Walter Inu is medium.com/@walterinuofficial/walter-inu-the-last-og-meme-of-dogelore-8afee38d4dd2.

Walter Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walter Inu ($WINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Walter Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walter Inu is 0.00000089 USD and is down -10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,008.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walterinu.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walter Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walter Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walter Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

