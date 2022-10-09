WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 53,446,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

