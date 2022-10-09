WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,750 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.95% of Americas Silver worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of USAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 154,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Americas Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 83.05%. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

