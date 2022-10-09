WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 1,830,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.30%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

