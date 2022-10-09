WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.94. 15,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,918. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

