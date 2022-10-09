WEB3 DEV (WEB3) Trading Down 89.6% Over Last 7 Days

WEB3 DEV (WEB3) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. WEB3 DEV has a market cap of $64,207.31 and $34,609.00 worth of WEB3 DEV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEB3 DEV has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. One WEB3 DEV token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WEB3 DEV Profile

WEB3 DEV launched on March 31st, 2022. WEB3 DEV’s total supply is 123,456,789,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000,000 tokens. WEB3 DEV’s official Twitter account is @web3devoffical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WEB3 DEV is https://reddit.com/r/web3devoffical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEB3 DEV is medium.com/@web3dev. WEB3 DEV’s official website is web3io.dev.

WEB3 DEV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEB3 DEV (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEB3 DEV has a current supply of 123,456,789,876 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEB3 DEV is 0.00000102 USD and is up 22.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $35.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://web3io.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEB3 DEV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEB3 DEV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEB3 DEV using one of the exchanges listed above.

