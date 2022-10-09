WeStarter Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WeStarter has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeStarter token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WeStarter Token Profile

WeStarter is a token. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. WeStarter’s official message board is westarter.medium.com. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeStarter is www.westarter.org.

Buying and Selling WeStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter (WAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. WeStarter has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WeStarter is 0.01340311 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $178,445.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.westarter.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeStarter directly using US dollars.

