WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WHF. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

