Wild Island Game Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wild Island Game (WILD) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wild Island Game token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Island Game has a market cap of $512.62 and approximately $13,424.00 worth of Wild Island Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wild Island Game has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wild Island Game alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Wild Island Game Profile

Wild Island Game (CRYPTO:WILD) is a token. Its launch date was December 29th, 2021. Wild Island Game’s total supply is 90,507,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 tokens. Wild Island Game’s official Twitter account is @wildislandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Island Game is wildislandnft.com.

Wild Island Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Island Game (WILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wild Island Game has a current supply of 90,507,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wild Island Game is 0.00014104 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $148.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wildislandnft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Island Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Island Game should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Island Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Island Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Island Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.