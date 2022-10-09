Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

