Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @w0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wownero is forum.wownero.com. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate WOW through the process of mining. Wownero has a current supply of 52,049,447. The last known price of Wownero is 0.05916848 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,369.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wownero.org.”

