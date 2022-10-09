xNFT Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $16,693.00 (XNFT)

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. xNFT Protocol has a market capitalization of $208,450.00 and approximately $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xNFT Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One xNFT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xNFT Protocol Profile

xNFT Protocol launched on May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xnft_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xNFT Protocol is xnft.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “xNFT Protocol (XNFT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. xNFT Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xNFT Protocol is 0.00228141 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,176.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xnft.net/.”

