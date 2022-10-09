YAM V2 (YAMV2) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.70 Million

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One YAM V2 token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00020306 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V2 has a market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YAM V2 Profile

YAM V2’s genesis date was August 20th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 tokens. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @yamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance. The Reddit community for YAM V2 is https://reddit.com/r/none and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YAM V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. YAM V2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YAM V2 is 3.9419756 USD and is up 116.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yam.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

