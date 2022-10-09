Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 660

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

LON AUY opened at GBX 430 ($5.20) on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.89.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.