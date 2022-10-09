Yooshiba Inu ($YSHIBAINU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,559.00

Yooshiba Inu ($YSHIBAINU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Yooshiba Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Yooshiba Inu has a market cap of $76,165.06 and approximately $54,559.00 worth of Yooshiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yooshiba Inu has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yooshiba Inu Profile

Yooshiba Inu’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Yooshiba Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,970,171,960,208 tokens. Yooshiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @yooshibainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yooshiba Inu’s official website is yooshibainu.io. The Reddit community for Yooshiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/yooshibainu_nft.

Buying and Selling Yooshiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Yooshiba Inu ($YSHIBAINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yooshiba Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yooshiba Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yooshibainu.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yooshiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yooshiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yooshiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

