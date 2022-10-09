ZION Price Tops $0.0005 (ZION)

ZION (ZION) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ZION has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZION token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZION has a market cap of $31,264.09 and $37,125.00 worth of ZION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZION Profile

ZION was first traded on December 31st, 2021. ZION’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. ZION’s official website is catcartel.io. ZION’s official Twitter account is @solanacatcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZION

According to CryptoCompare, “ZION (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ZION has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZION is 0.00052876 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at catcartel.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

