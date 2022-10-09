Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

