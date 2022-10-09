Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.26.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

