0xDAO (OXD) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

0xDAO (OXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, 0xDAO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One 0xDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xDAO has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $75,680.00 worth of 0xDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

0xDAO Profile

0xDAO was first traded on January 20th, 2022. 0xDAO’s total supply is 31,499,808 tokens. 0xDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@0xdao. 0xDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xdao_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xDAO is www.oxdao.fi.

Buying and Selling 0xDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “0xDAO (OXD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. 0xDAO has a current supply of 31,499,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 0xDAO is 0.00175829 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $77,845.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxdao.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xDAO directly using US dollars.

