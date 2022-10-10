10,000 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC remained flat at $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,891. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

