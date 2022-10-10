12,000 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.