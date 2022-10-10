12,700 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Sante Capital Fund LP

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Mondelez International makes up about 2.9% of Sante Capital Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.42. 88,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.