2,500 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American States Water by 100.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AWR opened at $79.71 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

