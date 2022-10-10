2,637 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 94,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.98.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

