4,257 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of USO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

