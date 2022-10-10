5STAR Protocol (5STAR) Price Down 81.5% Over Last Week

5STAR Protocol (5STAR) traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One 5STAR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 5STAR Protocol has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. 5STAR Protocol has a total market cap of $82,913.73 and approximately $8,112.00 worth of 5STAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

5STAR Protocol Profile

5STAR Protocol was first traded on May 8th, 2022. 5STAR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. 5STAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @5starofficial_. 5STAR Protocol’s official website is 5star-coin.com.

Buying and Selling 5STAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “5STAR Protocol (5STAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. 5STAR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 5STAR Protocol is 0.00082914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://5star-coin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 5STAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 5STAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 5STAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

