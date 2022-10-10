786 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.01. 29,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,016. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

