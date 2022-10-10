Accenture plc (ACN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.