Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,908. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

