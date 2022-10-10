Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.98.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Accor has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.