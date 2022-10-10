Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. 53,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,653. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

